Prime Day Chromebook deals on Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, more

Chromebooks offer incredible value any day of the week. They’re typically a fraction of the price of Windows laptops, and they’re so much less than MacBooks. Yet they offer speed, power, all the Chrome and Android apps you might want, and more. Despite how affordable they already are, however, Amazon is running some seriously impressive Prime Day Chromebook deals in 2022.

Just about all the top brands are covered this year. That includes Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Samsung, and more. Plus, believe it or not, prices start at around $130. There are two different models you can snag in that price range!

Best cheap Chromebook deals on Prime Day 2022

There are two different Chromebook models you can snag right now for around $130.

First, we have the ASUS Chromebook CX1, a very popular 11.6-inch model. It packs an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and more. This model retails for $230, but it’s about $100 off today.

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 32GB eMMC, 4GB… List Price:$229.99 Price:$134.19 You Save:$95.80 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next, there’s the Samsung Chromebook 4. This one has similar specs, but it’s a bit more powerful thanks to the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 600. This model also retails for $230, so this is a huge discount.

Those are great Prime Day Chromebook deals that you should definitely check out!

Samsung Chromebook 4 (2021 Model) 11.6" Intel UHD Graphics 600, Intel Celeron Processor N4020,… List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.00 You Save:$100.99 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also of note, there’s an upgraded version of the Samsung Chromebook 4 that’s down to $149.99.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6-inch 64GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Chrome OS, HD Intel Ce… Price:$236.28 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And finally, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible touchscreen laptop is on sale with a deep discount, as is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-inch Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-2H-C3KA Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 11.6" HD Touchs… Price:$154.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop, 11.6" HD Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB Sto… Price:$216.41 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More powerful Chromebooks are on sale too

Many people out there are probably looking for a bit more power and performance. Those budget models mentioned above are great, of course. But you’ll want a bit more oomph if you plan to use your Chromebook for work or school.

There are some great Lenovo Chromebook deals available on Prime Day 2022. And that includes high-end models like the $400 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $308 and the $430 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 for just $343.99.

Check out more Chromebook deals down below.

Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Intel… List Price:$396.00 Price:$353.93 You Save:$42.07 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, OLED 13.3" FHD Touch Display, Snapdragon SC7180, 4GB RAM, 64G… List Price:$427.96 Price:$343.99 You Save:$83.97 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" Laptop, FHD Touch Display, Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB RAM, 64GB Sto… List Price:$429.99 Price:$308.01 You Save:$121.98 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD Display, MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Ch… List Price:$194.00 Price:$162.98 You Save:$31.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" Laptop, 11.6-Inch HD IPS Display, MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB RAM, 64GB… List Price:$189.00 Price:$165.19 You Save:$23.81 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

