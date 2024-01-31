Today’s deals: Super Bowl TV sale, $14 TP-Link WiFi extender, $229 Bose soundbar, $99 Ninja blender, more

Wednesday is the last day of the month, and retailers are making one last push to finish January on a strong note. LG and Sony TVs have deep discounts for the Super Bowl, and you can get a discounted Bose soundbar to go along with your new TV. TP-Link WiFi extenders start at $14, Ninja blenders are on sale, and more.
Here are our picks for all the top daily deals on Wednesday, January 31.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750! Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else
- Save big on LG OLED TVs and Sony smart TVs ahead of the Super Bowl
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
- Score a TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender with 56,000 5-star reviews for just $13.97
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $382.49, which is a $46.51 discount
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever! Save 15% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years
- Brother printers are on sale starting at only $129.99 — the Brother HLL2395DW laser printer that I use personally is down to $189.99, which is an all-time low
- The Ninja BL660 blender is down to $99.99
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Samsung microSD cards are on sale starting at $10.99 for a 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC card
- The Meross smart garage door controller works with HomeKit (Siri), Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings — get one on sale for $39.99 instead of $60
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops are up to 32% off right now
- The blazing-fast ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop is 15% off
- Don’t need all that power? Pick up a 14-inch HP laptop for just $219.99
- Shark vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 46%
- The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
- Bissell’s $140 Little Green Pet Deluxe is $120 on sale
- Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for only $169
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
Our favorite products with deep discounts
