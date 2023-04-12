Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Rare PS5 sale, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, Apple deals, Greenworks power tools, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 12th, 2023 9:15AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a few particularly impressive sales that you won’t want to miss. There’s a rare opportunity to save $51 on a PS5 bundle. Also, the Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for just $34.99 and Blink cameras start at $24.99. So many Apple devices are on sale as well, and there are great one-day deals on Greenworks electric power tools. Plus, there are also some awesome Bose Bluetooth speaker deals with prices starting at just $99.

Here, the shopping experts at BGR will showcase all of our favorite deals on Wednesday, April 12.

How to score a $15 Amazon credit

Before we get to any of today’s tech deals, there’s a can’t-miss offer that everyone should check out.

Amazon is giving out $15 bonus credits to shoppers who spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. Just a few of the top brands included in this sale are Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

You’ll find all the products that are included in this sale on the deal page. Also, don’t miss our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales like this.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Greenworks power tools, DIY home tools, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

