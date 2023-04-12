Today’s deals: Rare PS5 sale, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, Apple deals, Greenworks power tools, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a few particularly impressive sales that you won’t want to miss. There’s a rare opportunity to save $51 on a PS5 bundle. Also, the Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for just $34.99 and Blink cameras start at $24.99. So many Apple devices are on sale as well, and there are great one-day deals on Greenworks electric power tools. Plus, there are also some awesome Bose Bluetooth speaker deals with prices starting at just $99.
Here, the shopping experts at BGR will showcase all of our favorite deals on Wednesday, April 12.
How to score a $15 Amazon credit
Before we get to any of today’s tech deals, there’s a can’t-miss offer that everyone should check out.
Amazon is giving out $15 bonus credits to shoppers who spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. Just a few of the top brands included in this sale are Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
You’ll find all the products that are included in this sale on the deal page. Also, don’t miss our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales like this.
Today’s top tech deals
- Bose Bluetooth speaker deals include the SoundLink Micro for $99 and the SoundLink Flex for $129
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, the best price of 2023
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- Don’t miss Amazon’s huge Blink sale that’s happening this week
- The Blink Video Doorbell is down to $34.99
- Blink home security camera deals start at $24.99 for the Blink Mini
- PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal offers a rare PlayStation 5 discount
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals slash up to $340 off the Series 7
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale with deep discounts
- iRobot’s awesome Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is on sale for $399, which is a huge discount from $650
- Get four best-selling KMC smart plugs for $16.98, which is only $4.25 per plug
- The $130 COSORI Pro II Max XL air fryer is down to $99.96 instead of $130
- Google’s Pixel 6a is back down to $299, the lowest price ever
- You can also save up to $150 on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale that drops the price of a 4-pack to $89.99
- Greenworks battery-powered power tools are on sale for one day only on Wednesday
- This ASUS laptop sale offers discounts of up to $220
- Get a Reolink 6-camera NVR home security system for $559.99 instead of $700
- Pick up an Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV for only $99.99
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Greenworks power tools, DIY home tools, and Target’s best daily deals.
