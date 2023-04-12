Bose Bluetooth speaker deals start at $99 right now

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Bose Bluetooth speakers are among the most popular options out there for audiophiles. They’re also a top choice for anyone else who is looking for excellent sound quality in a portable package. Of course, Bose’s portable speakers tend to be on the pricey side compared to many rival offerings. That’s why our readers should definitely take a look at this week’s Bose Bluetooth speaker deals.

Prices start at just $99 for the Bose SoundLink Micro, and the Bose SoundLink Flex portable speaker is on sale for $129. There are also a couple of pairs of Bose Bluetooth earbuds on sale right now, and we’ll cover those for you, too.

It goes without saying that in the portable audio category, nothing is as popular as all the great AirPods deals out there right now. You’ll find the lowest prices of the year on AirPods Pro 2, entry-level AirPods, and more.

But if you’re looking for great deals on portable speakers instead, look no further than the Bose Bluetooth speaker sale happening right now on Amazon.

Unlike other Bose sales, this one is focused on just a few different models. They’re Bose’s most affordable speakers to begin with, and they have special additional discounts this week.

The first deal is on the Bose SoundLink Micro portable speaker. This is Bose’s cheapest model, but it still features the signature Bose sound that made this brand famous. The SoundLink Micro is a tiny, portable model that’s also waterproof. It can practically fit in your pocket, and it’s on sale for just $99 in three different colorways.

Next up, we have the Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker.

The SoundLink Flex is the next step up in the Bose lineup. It also features great battery life, and it’s waterproof like the SoundLink Micro. But it’s notably bigger and it packs more of a punch. Until this Amazon sale ends, you can pick up the Bose SoundLink Micro for just $129.

In addition to those two Bose Bluetooth speaker deals, there are two additional Bose sales on Bluetooth earbuds.

Just like the deals on Bose speakers, these Bluetooth earbuds deals offer additional discounts on Bose’s most affordable models. Prices start at $129 for the Bose Sport Buds, which typically cost $149. Or, you can upgrade to the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds for $179, which is down from $199.

There’s currently no indication of when these deals will end. That being said, I expect this Bose sale to last through the end of the week, at best.