iRobot’s $650 Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is down to $399, an all-time low

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

There are so many good options out there these days when it comes to robot vacuums. But iRobot’s Roomba lineup is still the most sought-after brand among people who prioritize power and performance. Of course, the best always comes at a price, and that’s definitely the case with the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum.

This popular model retails for $650, which is a lot of money to spend on a robot vacuum — even one as impressive as this. Thanks to a special deal, however, the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is currently on sale for $399. That matches the lowest price ever for this class-leading model, and there are other Roomba vacuums on sale as well.

iRobot’s Roomba brand has become synonymous with the best robot vacuums out there. Unfortunately, it’s also among the most expensive lineups you can find, with prices that can reach well above $1,000.

That’s why it’s so important to take advantage when Roomba robot vacuums go on sale.

Today, there are a few different Roomba deals I want to share with our readers. But there’s one particular offer that definitely shines brighter than the rest.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a powerful upper-mid-range model with a few key features that everyone focuses on. First, it’s extremely powerful. According to iRobot, it has 10 times stronger suction than 600-series Roomba models.

Second, it works with Alexa so it’s wonderfully easy to control with your voice or to tie into your smart home setup. And third, the i4+ EVO features an auto-empty base station so you don’t have to worry about clearing out the dust bin. Instead, you just change the bag in the base station every two months or so.

The price for all that power and performance is quite steep, of course. This model retails for a whopping $650. Thanks to a deal right now on Amazon, however, the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is on sale for just $399. That matches the lowest price ever for this model.

Available on Amazon

That’s definitely the best Roomba deal you’ll find right now. But there are also a few more offers in this sale that are worth showcasing.

First, the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle is on sale for $1,249. That seems like a fortune, but this bundle actually retails for $1,600. This is the best and most powerful robot vacuum that iRobot makes, and it’s paired with the best robot mop.

You can check out our Roomba s9+ robot vacuum review for more on what makes this model so special.

Available on Amazon

Additionally, there are two other deals on more affordable Roomba robot vacuum models.

First, we have the entry-level Roomba 692 robot vacuum. This model retails for $300, but you can currently save a few bucks and get it for $286.

Or, if you want a big upgrade from the 692, the Roomba i3 EVO is on sale for $299.99. That’s a $50 discount from the regular price of $350.