Today’s deals: Presidents’ Day sales, $89 AirPods, $7 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Apple Watch SE, winter coats, more

Presidents’ Day is on Monday, so sales are now in full swing and they’ll last through the end of the long weekend. You can save big on things like Apple AirPods, Kasa LED smart light bulbs, Apple Watch SE, and more. Plus, there’s a big sale on winter coats that comes at just the right time.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, February 16.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for just $6.91 each when you buy a 4-pack (that’s a phenomenal price for full color dimmable smart bulbs)
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- There’s a big sale right now on winter coats, and I’m taking advantage because it is freeeeeeezing where I live in the Northeast
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- Samsonite luggage has deep discounts for Presidents’ Day
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is just $349 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- iRobot’s Presidents’ Day sale saves you up to $400 on Roomba robot vacuums
- Save 20% on FLYSWAN Snow Tire Chains and don’t get stuck this winter
- Stay warm this winter with Dreo space heaters starting at just $44.99
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
- Google Pixel Watch sale saves you up to $80
- ASUS gaming laptops are up to $200 off, with prices starting at $799.99
- Or, check out this big sale on ASUS gaming PCs
- This big Chefman sale has air fryer deals starting at $69.99
- Flexispot electric standing desk deals start at just $108.99, which is the lowest price of 2024
- Get Unihand AI hand warmers for just $17.99
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- Popular KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are only $4 each on sale when you buy a 4-pack — more than 1,000 people have bought them in the last month alone
- Score a 2-pack of LifeStraws for just $18.95
- Bose 700 ANC headphones are down to $299, or upgrade to Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones for $379, down from $429
- Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
Our favorite products with deep discounts
