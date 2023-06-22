Today’s deals: Early Prime Day sales, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $10 off Tears of the Kingdom, more

You’ll find plenty of great sales in our coverage of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now. But there are also tons of offers out there for everyone, not just Prime members. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199. You can save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and get it at the lowest price yet. Plus, there’s a special Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that slashes the price to $24.99, an all-time low.
In this big roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals on Thursday, June 22.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $299, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199, which is Amazon’s lowest price of 2023
- Entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $129.99
- The brand-new Echo Pop is just $5 when you bundle it with a $35 Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99 total for a $105 value!)
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to the lowest price ever ($59.88, which is 14% off!)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Save 30% on the Level Lock smart lock that everyone loves
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- The newer 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for $399, which is also the lowest price yet
- Get an INSIGNIA 24-inch F20 Smart HDTV with Fire TV for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for $79.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($89.99)
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings are down to $20
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.29
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999 — that’s the lowest price ever for this model
- Or, save $65 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Amazfit smartwatches are on sale starting at $59.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s new sale
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- Save $140 on one of our favorite HP 17-inch laptops
- Get two 360-degree home security cameras that screw into any regular light bulb socket for $45
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
