How to get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25 while everyone else pays $55

Amazon was running several Fire TV Stick deals last week, and our readers definitely took advantage of that sale. Unfortunately, most of those deals are now gone. The good news, however, is that our favorite offer is still available now. It slashes the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max to a new all-time low price of just $24.99 with the coupon code UP4KMAX.

The good news is that this deal is around until the end of June, so you’ve got plenty of time to take advantage. But the bad news is that only certain people are eligible for this deal, as you’ll find out in Amazon’s terms and conditions. Plus, this deal is only around until the end of the day on June 30, so you’re running out of time.

There’s also a separate Fire TV Stick 4K offer that’s available to everyone, and I’ll tell you all about that one as well.

I have nearly 20 years of experience testing and reviewing products. It should go without saying that I’ve tested plenty of streaming media players over that span of time. From the original Sling box and first-generation Roku devices to modern media players such as the Apple TV 4K, I’ve used them all.

Personally, I stick to the Apple TV 4K for the most part (on sale for $94.99 at Best Buy), but I don’t recommend it to most people. I use it because I have so many other Apple devices, and it integrates perfectly with the iPhone, iPad, and other devices.

But Apple TV boxes are also very overpriced. That’s why I only recommend them to Apple users who don’t mind overpaying for a familiar interface, apps, and great integration with their other devices.

For most people, I recommend a Fire TV Stick instead. And right now, the best Fire TV Stick model that Amazon has ever made is on sale at the lowest price ever.

I’m a big fan of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick devices. They’re cheap, reliable, easy to use, and they support all the streaming apps and games you might want. If there’s one downside to Fire TV Sticks, however, it’s the fact that most models are a bit slow in terms of responsiveness.

Amazon is well aware of that issue, which is why the company recently released a new flagship model. I’m talking about the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, of course.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a few big upgrades compared to the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, which used to be Amazon’s top-of-the-line model. The Max supports Wi-Fi 6, for one thing, but it also has a much faster processor. As a result, the UI is so much snappier on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max than it is on other models.

I recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to most users, but not everyone wants to pay $55 for a streaming dongle. Thankfully, there’s a deal that slashes $30 off your cost if you use the coupon code UP4KMAX at checkout. That means you’ll pay just $24.99, which is a new all-time low price for this model.

As I mentioned earlier, this deal unfortunately isn’t available to everyone. You can read about eligibility in Amazon’s terms and conditions, but it’s not very clear.

The only thing you can really do is try it. If the deal works, you’ll see the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max drop to $24.99 in your Amazon cart. And if it doesn’t work, there’s another offer that everyone can take advantage of.

If you’re okay with forgoing the faster UI and Wi-Fi 6 support, Amazon’s cheaper Fire TV Stick 4K refurbs are also on sale. You can get Certified Refurbished 4K streaming sticks on sale for $29.99 each, which is a 33% discount.

These refurbs come with Amazon’s 90-day guarantee, so you can return your order if there are any issues.