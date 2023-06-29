Today’s deals: Dyson vacuums, $32 foldable dual-camera drone, up to 33% off Echo refurbs, more

Our guide on the best early Prime Day deals is packed full of great deals for Prime members. For everyone else, this roundup is for you. Dyson cordless stick vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 26% off. The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone has a double discount that drops it to $31.99. Refurbished Echo speakers are up to 33% off today, and Apple AirTag 4-packs are on sale with a 9% discount.
This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals that are available on Thursday, June 29.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone is on sale for $31.99 thanks to a double discount
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($59.65, which is 15% off!)
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
- LAST CHANCE: The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, ends June 30, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for more)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $5.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon has a ton of Certified Refurb deals for Prime members only
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $21.99
- Echo deals start at $36.99 and have discounts of up to 33% off
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Save up to $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or up to $200 on the 14-inch model
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Or, save $65 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Save 29% on the Level Lock Touch Edition smart lock that everyone loves
- iRobot’s Roomba 621 robot vacuum is only $189.99, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Shark RV1001AE IQ robot vacuum with auto-empty for $299.99 instead of $600
- The blazing-fast eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale with a 27% discount
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Amazon credit deals available now
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: