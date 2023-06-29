Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: Dyson vacuums, $32 foldable dual-camera drone, up to 33% off Echo refurbs, more

Published Jun 29th, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Our guide on the best early Prime Day deals is packed full of great deals for Prime members. For everyone else, this roundup is for you. Dyson cordless stick vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 26% off. The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone has a double discount that drops it to $31.99. Refurbished Echo speakers are up to 33% off today, and Apple AirTag 4-packs are on sale with a 9% discount.

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals that are available on Thursday, June 29.

Today’s best tech deals

Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Amazon credit deals available now

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: July 11 & 12 locked in for the huge sale

