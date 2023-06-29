Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock with a discount at Amazon

Bluetooth item trackers have never been as popular as they are right now, as we learned in a recent report. Needless to say, the recent sales boom is thanks largely to the popularity of Apple AirTag Bluetooth item trackers.

AirTags integrate seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to quickly locate lost items using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on any of Apple’s mobile devices. And despite the fact that they rarely get discounts, AirTag tracker 4-packs are currently on sale for just $89.99. That’s great news considering they had just sold out and were out of stock on Amazon up until this morning.

The bad news is that there was an AirTag sale with a deeper discount earlier this month. But AirTag deals have been so rare in the past that you should take advantage of any chance to save.

For those unfamiliar with how AirTags work, it’s actually quite brilliant.

AirTag Bluetooth trackers basically use all of the iPhones around them as antennas. Even if you don’t have an AirTag yourself, your iPhone is still part of a global AirTag tracking network.

Apple’s AirTags constantly ping any iPhones within Bluetooth range and use them to transmit the location. It’s completely anonymous and encrypted, so you don’t have to worry about security. Then, whenever the AirTag owner wants, he or she can check the AirTag’s location using the Find My app.

Apple’s wildly popular Bluetooth item trackers never go on sale directly from Apple Stores. That should go without saying, of course, since Apple never discounts anything. At Apple’s partner retailers, however, you can occasionally find a sale that slashes the price of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers.

Right now, one of these rare opportunities just presented itself. Amazon is offering AirTag Bluetooth item tracker 4-packs for $89.99 instead of $99. That’s a 9% discount that cuts your cost to $22.50 per AirTag.

Individual AirTags retail for $29 each. They’re on sale right now, which is good news, but there’s barely any discount. That means you’ll pay $28.50 per AirTag instead of $29 if you only buy one. You’re only saving $0.50 per AirTag if you go this route.

Needless to say, the 4-pack is a much better deal if you’re looking for multiple AirTags.

If you’re an Android user, or if you just don’t want to be locked into Apple’s ecosystem, there are a few good alternatives. The obvious leader among them is Tile, and the Tile Mate is the closest equivalent to the AirTag.

The Tile Mate also has a discount right now, and other Tile trackers are on sale too. These are some of the best Tile deals we’ve seen so far this year, so be sure to check them out.