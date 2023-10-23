Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Dyson vacuum sale, $20 Fire Stick, up to 32% off HP laptops, Halloween deals, more

By
Published Oct 23rd, 2023 9:20AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Monday’s top daily deals include a great sale on Dyson cordless stick vacuums that saves you $150 on the hot new Dyson V15 Detect. The Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick Lite is only $19.99 right now, and HP laptops are on sale. Plus, you should definitely check out Amazon’s big Halloween sale to save on candy, decorations, consumes, and more.

This big roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, October 23.

Today’s top tech deals

🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎

Halloween Costume Deals

Shop some awesome costumes for Halloween with big deals. From Superman to Ninja Turtles, some of these are up to 42% off.

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.


This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

