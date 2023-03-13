Today’s deals: Anker Bluetooth speakers, $200 AirPods Pro 2, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Monday’s top deals include a wide range of sales on popular products that our readers love. Anker portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale for one day only. Also, best-selling KMC smart plugs are on sale for only $4.25 each when you get a 4-pack. And best of all perhaps, there are AirPods Pro 2 deals and Apple Watch SE deals that slash both models to the lowest prices of 2023.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite tech deals on Monday, March 13.
Today’s top tech deals
- Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 today
- AirPods 2 are down to $99, the lowest price of 2023 so far
- See our guide on the best AirPods deals for more great offers
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99
- Want a big upgrade? The Echo Dot 5th-Gen is on sale for $34.99, down from $50
- See our comprehensive guide for more Echo Dot deals
- Super popular KMC smart plugs are on sale for $4.25 each when you pick up a discounted 4-pack
- Amazon’s Apple Watch SE sale slashes prices to all-time lows for the 40mm version and the 44mm model
- Anker portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale for one day only, with prices starting at just $19.99
- Eligible customers can save even more on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with coupon code UP4K23
- Check out a selection of highlights from our roundup of the best laptop deals:
- The M1 MacBook Pro is back down to $799.99, which is the lowest price ever (reg. $1,000)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is down to $199.99 (reg. $250)
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop is somehow only $372 (reg. $959)
- Get a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $100 off right now (reg. $1,299)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $400 off (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker portable Bluetooth speakers, portable PC monitors, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals below.