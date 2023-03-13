Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Anker Bluetooth speakers, $200 AirPods Pro 2, $4 smart plugs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 13th, 2023 9:15AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Monday’s top deals include a wide range of sales on popular products that our readers love. Anker portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale for one day only. Also, best-selling KMC smart plugs are on sale for only $4.25 each when you get a 4-pack. And best of all perhaps, there are AirPods Pro 2 deals and Apple Watch SE deals that slash both models to the lowest prices of 2023.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite tech deals on Monday, March 13.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker portable Bluetooth speakers, portable PC monitors, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

