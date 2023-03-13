AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199.99 right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Last week, we told you about Beats earbuds deals that slash 20% off all of the most popular models. Unfortunately, all but one of those deals have ended. But the good news is that a new sale just popped up that our readers are going to love even more. Amazon just dropped the price of Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 to $199.99.

That’s a $49 discount, and it matches the lowest price of 2023 so far. As a matter of fact, it’s just $0.99 above the all-time low price of $199 from ahead of the holidays last year. In other words, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2, and other AirPods models are also on sale right now.

Pop over to our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals available now, and you’ll see some very impressive offers. Of course, none are as popular as the AirPods Pro 2 deal that just reappeared on Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best active noise cancelling earbuds yet. They’re also the most popular model ever among our readers. They might look just like the first-generation model, but there are several big upgrades that Apple fans love.

First, Apple says the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro model offers two times the active noise cancelling performance as the original. Plus, you get the new H2 chip and the ability to control the volume right on the stem of either earbud.

Another big upgrade is the wireless charging case, which now includes Find My support and a built-in speaker. If you ever lose them, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate them and to make the case play a tone.

Like the previous-generation model, AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249. Currently, however, they’re down to just $199.99 on Amazon. As we mentioned earlier, that’s the lowest price of 2023 and within $0.99 of the lowest price ever.

If you’re looking for a different model, be sure to check out our guide on the best AirPods deals. Right now, for example, AirPods are down to $99 and AirPods Pro Max are on sale for $479.99, down from $549.