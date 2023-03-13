Apple Watch SE is $219 today, the cheapest price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our guide on the best Apple Watch deals is obviously the first article you should visit if you’re planning to buy any Apple Watch model. But there’s one special sale in particular right now that we wanted to bring to your attention. Apple Watch SE models are on sale today at the lowest prices ever, with deals starting at just $219.

That makes today the perfect time to pick up Apple’s cheapest Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch SE. Suffice it to say, you won’t find a better deal anytime soon.

Just last week, we told you about a spectacular Apple Watch Series 8 sale that slashes prices to all-time lows. Incredibly, that sale is still going on right now.

The Apple Watch Series 8 normally starts at $399, and that price is more than fair considering how impressive the Series 8 is. While it’s on sale, however, you’ll find deals as low as $329 for the most popular Apple Watch Series 8 models.

As if that wasn’t good enough, Amazon has now expanded its sale to the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s entry-level model. Just because it’s cheaper than the Series 8, however, don’t mistake it for a low-end smartwatch.

Just like the more expensive Series 8 model, the Apple Watch SE supports all the watchOS apps out there, making it a phenomenal extension of your iPhone. You also get Apple’s heart rate monitor feature, sleep tracking, water resistance, crash detection, and so much more.

Normally, the Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for the 40mm model. That’s a tremendous value. While it’s on sale, however, prices start at just $219 for the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE. That’s an all-time low.

If you want the larger 44mm Apple Watch SE model, we have good news on that front, too. It currently has the same $30 discount, dropping it to an all-time low price of $249 instead of $279.

The only other note we’ll add is that Apple Watch SE models tend to sell out fairly quickly when Amazon puts them on sale. Since the SE is currently on sale at the lowest prices yet, you can expect popular colorways to start selling out soon.