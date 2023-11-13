Today’s deals: $69 AirPods, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $400 off Acer Swift X 14 laptop, Peloton deals, more

Black Friday sales officially start on Friday, but there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals to take advantage of. For example, Apple AirPods are down to a new all-time low of just $69 at both Amazon and Walmart! TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are $6.50 each on sale, and you can save $400 on the Acer Swift X 14 creator laptop. Plus, there are tons of Peloton deals you should check out.
First, here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now:
Once you’re done browsing those deals, here are our favorite daily deals on Monday, November 13.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Score a yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $99.99 with coupon code yeedivac99
- TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs are down to $6.50 each in a 4-pack
- Score an insanely powerful Acer Swift X 14 creator laptop with a $400 discount
- Peloton Black Friday deals are here early — including $350 off the Peloton Bike and $500 off the Peloton Bike+!
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever
- EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $69 at Amazon and Walmart
- Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 on sale
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
- iPad 10th-gen is down to $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
- Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $217
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $25 off
- Don’t miss BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 WALMART EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE 🚨
- AirPods (2nd Gen.): $69 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS: $349 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS: $379 (reg. $429)
- Lenovo 15.6″ R3 8GB RAM: $249
- Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD Roku TV: $398
- HP 15.6″ i5 8GB RAM: $329
- iPhone 13, 128GB: $679
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV: $398
- Dreo Chefmaker was a game-changer in my kitchen — get yours on sale for $299.99 instead of $359
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
