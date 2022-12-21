Today’s deals: $50 air fryer, gift card sale, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $15 Beckham Hotel pillows, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many fantastic deals available right now. But there’s one sale that tops all the rest. If you read our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals available now, you’ll see that there’s a huge gift card sale ending today. That includes a fantastic Apple gift card deal, which is rare. You can get so much bonus credit right now, but only if you hurry!

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon is running a big promo called 15 Days Of Gift Card Deals. It ends today though, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to get some bonus cash from Amazon.

The sale gives you Amazon credit or discounts on popular gift cards from Apple, Grubhub, Taco Bell, Domino’s, Fandango, Instacart, Chili’s, and more. And here’s a secret for you: if you send the gift cards or digital eGift cards to yourself, you’ll basically get the bonus credit for free! See all the different deals right here.

Moving things along, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 145,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15.each. That’s the lowest price of 2022!

Also of note, the white-hot Ultran AF01 air fryer is on sale for just $49.99 thanks to a deep discount and a $20 coupon you can clip. This model has 29,000 5-star reviews, so you know it’s a fantastic deal.

Super-popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which marks the return of Black Friday pricing. That also happens to be the lowest price ever for Apple’s newest noise cancelling earphones.

Another hot sale today lets you save big on Roombas. Prices start at $174 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum, which is a massive 42% discount. The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to $399 instead of $600, and the Roomba j7+ with AI is $599, and there are more Roomba deals available, too.

Other top deals today include an Echo Dot & LED smart bulb bundle for $14.99, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 136,000 5-star reviews for only $22.49, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on the Kizen digital meat thermometer (only $5.80!), Roborock robot vacuums, Black and Decker tools, IDOO air mattresses in all sizes, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

15 Days Of Gift Card Deals from Amazon (Apple, Grubhub, Fandango, + More!) Get up to $30 FREE Available on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $49.99 $29.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Airfryer Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digit… $95.99 $49.99 Save up to 48% Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon ]

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) $39.99 $13.08 (Only $3.27 Each!) Save up to 67% Available on Amazon

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… $449.00 $299.00 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $52.98 $14.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band - S/M… $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band… $399.00 $369.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit… $999.00 $799.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $174.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… $799.99 $589.00 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $449.99 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $34.99 $19.99 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon