Today’s deals: $25 off Nintendo Switch, $189 AirPods Pro, $23 Echo Pop speaker, Blink camera sale, more

Monday’s featured daily deals kick off the new week with some special offers that our readers will love. For example, there’s a rare opportunity to save $25 on a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation 5 Slim console. Echo Pop Alexa speakers are down to $22.99, and Blink cameras are on sale this week. Plus, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to just $189.
Here, we’ve collected all the top deals of the day on Monday, April 15.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Free money from Amazon — Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Save $25 on a Nintendo Switch, PS5 Slim, and more with this rare deal
- Echo Pop is the most compact Alexa speaker, and it’s only $22.99 on sale
- Blink home security cameras start at just $13 each in this big sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon
- Get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Don’t miss the Meta Quest 2 VR headset while it’s on sale for $199
- This Sony headphones sale has some of the best deals of the year so far
- Score a $599 Google Pixel 7 for just $399.99 on sale
- There’s a big BioBidet sale happening right now with discounts on bidets and smart toilet seats
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and get a free $100 Amazon gift card
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earphones with mind-blowing bass are on sale with a 23% discount — this is a new all-time low price!
- Shark cordless vacuums are on sale starting at just $99.99
- All-Clad cookware is 30% off right now
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- The myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $59 instead of $100
- Lightning-fast eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems are up to 26% off right now — I have the eero Pro 6, and I love it… but this newer system is even better!
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs