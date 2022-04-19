Shark EZ robot vacuum with auto-empty just fell to $399

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying features are as revolutionary for robot vacuums as the invention of the autonomous vacuum itself. But some models with the awesome new self-emptying feature can cost $1,000 or even more. Seriously… there’s one high-end robot vacuum out there that costs $1,600! That’s just one reason why we like Shark robot vacuums so much.

The Shark EZ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is a very popular model that also touts a self-empty feature, and it retails for $550. That’s also how much you’ll pay if you purchase one from Walmart today.

Right now during Amazon’s big sale, however, it’s down to just $399!

Or, upgrade to the Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum with 45-day capacity for under $419 instead of $600.

Great Shark robot vacuum deals

Like so many other robot vacuum owners out there, I have become spoiled. It’s not enough anymore that I have an awesome little robot to do all the vacuuming for me.

In fact, sometimes I actually get annoyed at the little autonomous device that once brought me so much joy. Why? Because I have a dog that sheds constantly.

That means I have to empty my robot vacuum’s dirt collection bin every single time after it runs. Oh, the humanity!

Image source: Shark

No, it’s not actually a huge deal — but it’s also not a problem I have to deal with anymore. That’s because I got myself a new robot vacuum model with a brilliant feature called self-emptying.

As the name of the feature suggests, it’s an awesome capability that lets your robot vacuum empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It uses a special dock that doubles as a charging base. It sucks all the dust, dirt, and pet hair right out of the robot vacuum.

That means instead of having to empty it every time it runs, you only have to empty your robot vacuum about once a month!

Some robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. Right now, however, you can actually pick up the top-of-the-line $1,300 Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for an all-time low of $799.

This is the best deal we’ve ever seen for the powerful s9+. But that’s still so much money to part with for a vacuum cleaner.

If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another amazing option that people adore. The Shark EZ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum that typically sells for $550 is down to just $399.99 right now!

Want a big upgrade? The $600 Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum has 45-day capacity instead of 30 days. It’s also more powerful, and it’s down to $419 today if you hurry.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen so far this year, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on these killer deals.

Shark EZ & IQ fast facts

These are by far our favorite Shark robot vacuum models. If you want to know why, check out some key takeaways:

The Shark EZ and IQ vacuums come with an auto-empty station that sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair when your vacuum finishes cleaning

The self-emptying base is bagless so you don’t have to worry about buying new bags all the time

This model has a smart self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet hair and long hair on its own

No more hair wrap means one less hassle that’s typically associated with robot vacuums

Shark’s faster mapping speed means you can map your entire home in no time

Improved carpet cleaning performance means the 2nd-generation Shark IQ can clean up your home even faster than before

Two ways to control your Shark IQ robot vacuum: with the free Shark IQ smartphone app, or with your voice!

Schedule cleanings for your whole home or just certain rooms with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice command

Powerful suction ensures deep, effective cleaning on the first pass ever time

Large debris, per hair, small debris, and dust are no match for the Shark IQ on hard flooring or on carpets

The Shark IQ m ethodically cleans row by row for whole-home coverage

for whole-home coverage Shark IQ’s self-empty base, a multi-surface brush roll, and a multi-stage filtration system are perfect for homes with pets!

