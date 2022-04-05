Roomba vacuum deals start at just $199 for best-selling models

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Robot vacuums have become so popular over the last few years, and that’s fantastic. And right now, Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon are down to the lowest prices of the season.

The high demand for autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is tons of variety. So many different brands have popped up with new offerings.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. In either case, there are countless great options out there for you. Of course, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still the best in the business.

Today’s deals start at just $199 for a best-selling Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa that has 47,000 5-star Amazon reviews. Mid-rand and high-end models are on sale too. But all these deals have one thing in common. Amazon’s discounts are likely ending very soon, so you’re almost out of time to save.

Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon

One of our favorite deals right now saves you $51 on the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now. It’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features.

The most obvious example is self-emptying, which lets the robot clear out its own dust bin after each cleaning. That way, you can literally set it and forget it for months at a time. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer. And the i3+ is down to $499 instead of $550. That’s an incredible value!

Want to step things up even more? Well, the excellent iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum with more complex navigation tech and plenty more power is $61 off at $739 right now. And if you want the very best of the best, you’ll save even more money if you hurry. The incredible, top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum that used to retail for $1,300 is now listed at $999.

Of course, many of you want something in the middle that packs plenty of power without costing a fortune. Don’t worry, we’ve got more great deals to tell you about.

Best-selling models at the lowest prices

All our readers know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature. But it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone. After all, it adds a hefty premium to your cost.

It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

Do you want a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price? You definitely need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon.

The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a huge discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 47,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $199 instead of $300. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for. Plus, you’ll get some great additional features like Alexa support.

The only catch if you want the 692 is that you might need to hurry because renewed inventory is always limited. That means it could sell out at any moment. If it does, you have more solid options if you want to spend a little more.

All of these deals are likely ending soon, so hurry or you might miss out.

Roomba 692 robot vacuum on Amazon – $199 (reg. $300)

Roomba 694 – $249.99 (reg. $274)

Roomba i3 EVO – $299 (reg. $350)

Roomba i3+ – $499 (reg. $550)

Roomba i6+ – $739 (reg. $800)

Roomba s9+ vacuum on Amazon – $999 (used to cost $1,300!)

