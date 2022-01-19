Roomba J7+ hit an all-time low price that’s even cheaper than Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles Rating: 4.5 Stars The Roomba® j7+ avoids objects in its way, it allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home; it also empties its bin so you don't have to.

When it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, everyone wants a high-end model like the hot new iRobot Roomba j7+. Of course, the hefty Roomba j7+ price tag is definitely a barrier for many people.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find plenty of different robot vacuums on sale across all price points. That includes iRobot’s Roomba brand, which is still among the best of the best after all these years. Believe it or not, prices start at just $179 right now for the wildly popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa. That’s an unbelievable price and it’s within $5 of this model’s all-time low.

Anyone looking for an entry-level model should look no further than the Roomba 694. But many people are looking for something far more advanced. And perhaps they’ve been waiting for the right sale to pull the trigger. Well, it doesn’t get any better than the deal you’ll find right now on the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum.

Check out Amazon today and you’ll find that the Roomba j7+ price has dropped all the way to just $599 from $850. Not only is that cheaper than the deal we saw on Black Friday, it also happens to be a new all-time low price!

Roomba j7+ quick review

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Amazon’s Roomba j7+ price cut is a huge attraction, but it’s hardly the only reason to check out this terrific new model.

I’ve been testing the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum for about a week now, and I’m thoroughly impressed. It’s a powerful model with strong suction and a slim design that fits easily under most furniture. It also has iRobot’s patented “Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes” that pick up dirt and dust more effectively than most rival models.

But the real draw for the Roomba j7+ is the exciting new smart feature set that iRobot introduced on this model.

The j7+ uses iRobot’s enhanced mapping feature to map out your home. It also has a standard bumper to help it navigate around unexpected obstacles, but this model takes things a step further. AI-powered object recognition allows the j7+ to avoid objects completely.

That means you don’t have to worry about tidying up every time the robot is going to clean your home.

PrecisionVision Navigation

Image source: iRobot/Amazon

PrecisionVision Navigation is a very nifty new feature introduced on the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum.

Using the front-facing camera, the j7+ can identify objects that are out of place around your floors. Instead of running them over, pushing them around, or smearing them all around your floors, the Roomba j7+ learns to avoid them.

This is a huge benefit for pet owners, and the reasons are obvious. If you’ve had one experience with a robot vacuum that encountered pet waste, you know the Roomba j7+ is worth it at any price. But it’s also a fantastic feature for anyone else. Power cords, headphones, and other small objects are safe around your home thanks to PrecisionVision Navigation.

Performance

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

For those unfamiliar with Roombas, there are a few things you should make note of. In fact, it had been so long since I tested a Roomba robot vacuum model that even I needed some reminders.

First and foremost, Roombas have several important differences compared to other brands. One key difference is the dual multi-surface rubber brushes on the bottom. Other robot vacuums have a single brush that agitates, and they’re often hard plastic with bristles. iRobot’s robot vacuums use special rubber brushes that generally do a much better job.

That said, the image above shows a rug after it had been vacuumed by the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Not before, but after.

Thanks to a dog that sheds excessively, there were clumps of dog hair all over the rug when the Roomba was finished with it. I’ve tested plenty of other robot vacuum models on the same rug, and it has never looked like that when they were finished.

As it turns out, that’s simply because other robot vacuums don’t agitate well enough to lift all that hair. After speaking with iRobot, BGR Deals learned that this is fairly common when you first start using a Roomba. After a few passes, this issue should clear up. Or, if you want to accelerate things, hit your rug with a powerful upright vacuum once and then you should be set.

Another important note is that battery life may seem unimpressive when you first start using the j7+. Once it’s done mapping, however, the battery had plenty of juice to clear about 800 square feet of space with some left in the tank.

Roomba j7+ price discount at Amazon

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

At $850, there’s no question that the Roomba j7+ price is a bit too high for some people. It’s certainly too high for me. But Amazon is running a crazy sale right now that stands to save you a ton of money.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum on sale for $599. That’s a massive $251 discount off retail. It also beats the previous all-time low price from Black Friday by $50.

The Roomba j7+ is a terrific robot vacuum with intelligent features you won’t find anywhere else. It’s also powerful and versatile. On top of all that, it ships with an auto-empty base that lets it run for up to 2 months before you need to worry about throwing out the single-use bag and replacing it with a new one. As you can see above, the dock also has a nifty design that lets you store one additional bag for easy access.

Also of note, don’t worry about overpaying for bags. There are plenty of third-party dirt disposal bag alternatives that cost a small fraction of what iRobot charges.

