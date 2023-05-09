Today’s deals: $5 Amazon credit, $20 Fire Stick, $4 Alexa smart plugs, rare PS5 deal, more

Today’s top tech deals include some surprises that our readers are going to love, like a $5 Amazon credit that anyone can get. Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 right now, and best-selling Alexa smart plugs are down to $4.25 each. Plus, there’s a rare PlayStation 5 price discount that you should definitely check out.
Then there’s the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that’ll save you as much as $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!
In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals on Tuesday, May 9.
You can score $20 in Amazon credit
Beyond all of today’s tech deals, check out these sales that add Amazon credit to your account.
- Amazon is running a special Mother’s Day 2023 deal that gets you a $5 credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card — use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!
- Plus, you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162, and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are on sale for $4.25 apiece
- You can score a rare discount on Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs that saves you 9%
-
- The #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals on renewed models start at under $650, a new all-time low price
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today
- There’s a rare sale that slashes $50 off the price of a PS5 console bundle
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99, or get the Echo Dot 5 for $29.99
- Echo Show deals slash the price of the Echo Show 8 to less than an Echo Show 5
- Check out more offers in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Top-rated Sengled LED smart light bulbs are down to $4.80 each in Amazon’s smart home sale
- Bose QC45 headphones and Bose QC Earbuds II are both $50 off today
- Save $150 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- See more in our guide on the best laptop deals
- All the top Roomba robot vacuum models are discounted right now
- You can even get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
- Save up to 50% on powerful Ecovacs robot vacuums
- Kindle eReaders are up to 33% off ahead of Mother’s Day 2023
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers, Tineco wet/dry floor vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.
See more of today’s top deals right here: