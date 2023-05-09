Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $5 Amazon credit, $20 Fire Stick, $4 Alexa smart plugs, rare PS5 deal, more

By
Published May 9th, 2023 9:27AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top tech deals include some surprises that our readers are going to love, like a $5 Amazon credit that anyone can get. Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 right now, and best-selling Alexa smart plugs are down to $4.25 each. Plus, there’s a rare PlayStation 5 price discount that you should definitely check out.

Then there’s the big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that’ll save you as much as $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!

In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals on Tuesday, May 9.

