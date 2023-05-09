PlayStation 5 consoles are back on sale with a rare discount

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It felt like it took forever, but we’re finally at a point where you can order a PlayStation 5 console, and it will ship immediately. Considering the PS5 was released nearly three years ago, it’s about time!

Now that PlayStation 5 consoles are a bit easier to find in stock, something else has happened that’s even rarer: You can actually purchase a PS5 console right now at a discount if you get the God of War Ragnarok bundle. That essentially means you can get one of the best PlayStation 5 games for just $10.

When I bought my PlayStation 5, I was actually able to walk right into a Best Buy store, and they had it in stock. Considering how difficult the PS5 has been to purchase for the past two-and-a-half years, it felt bizarre to be able to get one without using a PS5 restock guide.

Since I finally got my hands on a PS5 a few months ago, I’ve been obsessed with how vivid and realistic the graphics and gameplay are. I’ve also been playing so many different games, but my favorite one so far might be God of War: Ragnarok. That’s why I’m a little jealous that I paid full price for it when there’s a fantastic deal available right now.

If you haven’t purchased a PS5 console yet, now is the time. Amazon has PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundles in stock with a very rare price discount.

This bundle normally costs $560, which makes sense. That’s the combined cost of the $500 console and the $60 game. But if you order a bundle right now from Amazon, you’ll only pay $509. These console bundles are in stock right now and ready to ship out immediately.

That’s a 9% discount, and it’s the only PS5 discount we’ve seen so far in 2023.

Also of note, Amazon has stand-alone PlayStation 5 consoles in stock for the first time in a long time. They’re even available for one-day Prime shipping in many regions, including mine.

Truth be told, however, I don’t recommend buying a PS5 console on its own right now unless you really have no interest in God of War Ragnarok. The console itself costs $499, which means you can get the Ragnarok bundle for only $10 more.