Today’s deals: $45 Amazon credit, $3 smart plugs, $99 Google Nest WiFi, BLUETTI sale, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 27th, 2023 9:42AM EDT
If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thursday’s top daily deals include several sales with the potential to save you a ton. First and foremost, you’ll find three sales that get you a combined $45 in Amazon credit. Popular Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are only $3 each today, and the beloved Google Nest WiFi mesh system is down to just $99 instead of $69. Plus, AirPods Pro are on sale for $162 in Renewed Premium condition, and you can also find a rare AirTag Bluetooth tracker deal today that saves you 9%.

You should also take advantage of the huge BLUETTI blowout sale. There are discounts of up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and so much more!

In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite tech deals on Thursday, April 27.

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

How to get $45 in Amazon credit

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on mini fans, coffee products, women’s bodysuits, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

