Today’s deals: $45 Amazon credit, $3 smart plugs, $99 Google Nest WiFi, BLUETTI sale, more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thursday’s top daily deals include several sales with the potential to save you a ton. First and foremost, you’ll find three sales that get you a combined $45 in Amazon credit. Popular Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are only $3 each today, and the beloved Google Nest WiFi mesh system is down to just $99 instead of $69. Plus, AirPods Pro are on sale for $162 in Renewed Premium condition, and you can also find a rare AirTag Bluetooth tracker deal today that saves you 9%.

You should also take advantage of the huge BLUETTI blowout sale. There are discounts of up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and so much more!

In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite tech deals on Thursday, April 27.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

How to get $45 in Amazon credit

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on mini fans, coffee products, women’s bodysuits, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon