Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum with crazy features you won’t believe is 55% off

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop is one of the newest additions to the ultra-high-end robot market. This model includes all the features you would expect from a premium robot vacuum, plus several features you’ve never even heard of.

I’ve spent about a week testing the Dreametech L10s Ultra, and I am thoroughly impressed. The biggest problem with this model, however, is that it’s very expensive. Thankfully, Amazon is running a sale right now that will save you a whopping 55% on the Dreametech L10s Ultra. It has an eye-popping list price of $1,899 on Amazon, but the huge limited-time discount slashes it all the way down to $849.99.

Available on Amazon

I can practically guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop before. I know that because I’ve tested more than 100 robot vacuums over the years here at BGR, and I’ve never seen anything quite like the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop before.

We’ve undoubtedly all come across plenty of robot vacuums by now that come with auto-empty docks. This is one of my favorite recent additions to the robot vacuum market, allowing you to go for a month or two without having to worry about emptying any dirt bins.

There’s also a good chance that you’ve seen one or two robot vacuums by now that have a self-washing mop solution, too. This was the logical next step to the auto-empty base station. Models like the Ecovacs T10 OMNI robot vacuum I covered recently actually rinse and dry the robot’s mopping pads when they’re done cleaning your floors.

The hot new Dreametech L10s Ultra has both of those bases covered. But it also takes its self-washing mop to the next level.

Available on Amazon

In my tests, a few things really stood out about the Dreametech L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop.

First, the L10s Ultra is one of the most powerful robot vacuums on the market. With 5,300Pa suction and a well-designed rubber roller, it does a great job handling tough dog hair even on rugs. The 180 rpm mopping maps are equally effective on hard flooring, and there’s a nice big 2.5L tank to cover plenty of space.

But the really cool stuff happens when the Dreametech L10s Ultra is done cleaning.

It returns to the base station, which sucks out all the dirt and dust. It also flushes out the dirty water so you don’t have to. Then, the real fun begins when it washes the robot’s mopping pads and uses hot air to dry them. Plus, it can even refill the L10s Ultra’s water tank with clean water so it’s ready to go the next time it’s scheduled to run.

Available on Amazon

According to Amazon, this model has a list price of $1,899. As impressive as it is, I would never recommend paying that much for one. But there’s currently a huge price discount plus another $50 coupon you can clip. That’s a 55% discount altogether, making your final price $849.99.

That’s still quite expensive, of course, but this robot vacuum and mop combo is worth it if it fits your budget.