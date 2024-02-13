Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, Dyson cordless vacuums, $229 Bose soundbar, ASUS gaming laptops, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include so many great discounts on popular products, like Alexa smart plugs and Dyson cordless stick vacuums. Plus, you can save big on Bose soundbars and ASUS gaming laptops from the TUF and ROG lines.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, February 13.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are only $4 each on sale when you buy a 4-pack — more than 1,000 people have bought them in the last month alone
- ASUS gaming laptops are up to $200 off, with prices starting at $799.99
- Or, check out this big sale on ASUS gaming PCs
- Don’t miss these deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- The Bose TV soundbar everyone loves is on sale for just $229, matching the price from Black Friday last year
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $729 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-packs are $24 each, down from $29
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is just $349 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Valentine’s Day favorites have deep discounts in this 10-page sale
- Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 40% off an order with the coupon code LOVE40
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- There’s a huge mattress sale right now at Amazon with prices starting at just $297
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to $53 — save big on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years!
- Another sale lets you save $25 when you spend $250+ on any of more than 500 video games and accessories, including Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Ring Cams are on sale with some of the biggest discounts of 2024
- Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- Save 20% on TurboTax Deluxe and make your taxes as quick and painless as possible
- roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum with tons of power and an auto-washing mop is 25% off
- Insignia smart Fire TVs start at $74.99 for the 24-inch F20 model, or get the 32-inch F20 for $89.99
- Dell Deal Days is here with deep discounts on Dell computers, monitors, and accessories
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Echo Dot deals