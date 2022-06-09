Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $149 AirPods 3, massage guns, Sony Bluetooth speakers, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
June 9th, 2022 at 9:16 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday

In Thursday’s big deals roundup, I’ll show our readers all the best daily deals I could find on June 9, 2022.

To start things off, the #1 best-selling smart plugs among BGR Deals readers are on sale for just $4.27 each. That’s the best price of the year for these awesome plugs that work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Apple’s AirPods 3 can be had for just $149.99, which is also the lowest price of the year. Every other AirPods model is discounted, too.

One-day deals on Thursday include popular massage guns, Sony Bluetooth speakers, outdoor tools, camping gear, and plenty more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.

5 best deals on Thursday, June 9

I’ll highlight my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

  1. Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today — the best price of 2022
  2. Apple’s AirPods 3 can be had for just $149.99 right now, which is the lowest price this year (plus, every other AirPods model is on sale with discounts up to $70 off!)
  3. TOLOCO massage guns are on sale for $69.99 instead of $120
  4. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re only $12.90 per pillow! 💤
  5. Get ready for the summer with great deals on Wise Owl Outfitters camping gear, today only

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨

💥 More Deep Discounts 💥

🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Self-Empty and Auto-Clean Station, 5000P… List Price:$1,549.99 Price:$1,399.99 You Save:$150.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

