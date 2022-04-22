This mosquito trap really works – 42,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The spring is now winding down and summer weather is almost upon us. That’s especially true where I live in the Northeast. It seems like just last week I was freezing in 30-degree cold. Now, it’s in the 60s or even 70s each day. That means it’s time to break out the old mosquito trap for indoor and outdoor use.

I’m not prepared at all for warm weather, and it seems like I’m not the only one. It’s also pretty clear that mosquitoes never got the memo about spring still being here. What are they already starting to emerge?!

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price: $44.99 Price: $31.49 You Save: $13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mosquitoes seem to eat me alive every time I go outside. Now, however, I have a secret weapon that I’m using to fight back when I’m inside. It’s called the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap and it’s the best-selling indoor and outdoor hybrid mosquito trap on Amazon.

It’s also on sale with a huge discount today!

Amazon’s best-selling mosquito trap for indoor use

The first thing you need to know about the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap is that it’s NOT a bug zapper. This mosquito trap is mainly for indoor use, and you definitely don’t want it popping and sizzling all the time. Instead, there are three main elements that make this bug killer effective.

First, there’s a UV light to attract bugs, including mosquitoes. Second, there’s a fan that sucks bugs in when they get close to the light. And third, there’s a glue board inside the unit that traps all the bugs so they can’t pester you anymore.

Image source: Katchy

Place the bug trap near your garbage, near fruit, near plants, or anywhere else with bug problems. If there’s a mosquito that’s eating you up while you sleep at night, just put one near your bed and be rid of it.

This bug killer works so well that it’s actually one of the best-selling products in Amazon’s entire Home & Kitchen section. That’s crazy! It also has a whopping 42,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is off the charts.

Definitely get yourself a Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap on Amazon now. Hurry and you can even score a 30% discount!

Katchy fast facts

If you’re considering a Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap, here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

Three different technologies give the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap the ultimate trapping power

UV light attracts bugs so they fly or crawl close to the top of the trap

Then, the fan sucks them in

Finally, a sticky glue board traps the bugs so they’re no longer a nuisance

This is NOT a bug zapper

Works great with fruit flies, mosquitoes, and more

No more ugly traps — this model looks like a nifty piece of futuristic tech

Perfect for your kitchen, living room, home office, or anywhere else

Place it close to insect-ridden plants, fruit, or your trash bin

Works best in the dark, so be sure to turn off the lights

The fan has two different speed settings, low speed for the quietest operation and standard speed

