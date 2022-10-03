Katchy Indoor Insect Trap review

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a modern and portable device that helps combat insect infestations. It is an excellent indoor insect trap with an intelligent way of catching tiny flying pests. These small insects include gnats, mosquitoes, fruit flies, drain flies, and other small flying insects.

This small device features triple-trapping power electricity that traps only tiny insects. It combines a sticky pad, UV light, and a fan that sucks insects into the trap. It works best when placed in an infested area near insect-ridden fruits, plants, or trash bins. Katchy indoor insect traps can also be paired with apple cider vinegar to catch fruit flies. They have a removable fruit fly trap glue board and an automatic fruit fly killer.

This super-effective mosquito killer functions without a zapper. With the Katchy insect trap, you can say goodbye to ugly traps.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Product dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 9 inches

Glue boards: 4 glue boards

Product weight: 1.4 pounds

Power cord: 1 power cord

Range: 320 square feet

Trapping power: Triple trapping power

Ease of use: Plug in and set to automatic mode BGR may receive a commission Pros Electricity and chemical-free killing

Portable

Easy to clean

Easy to use

Triple trapping power

Noise-free

UV light attracts insects from a wide range Cons It kills only small insects Available at Amazon $44.99 $39.99

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap design

As mentioned above, the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap measures 5.5″ x 5.5″ x 9″ (LxWxH) and weighs 1.4 pounds. It comes in a stylish white or black color with a purple-ish UV light. This insect trap works anywhere as long as it stays dry and there’s a power source. It can be powered through a USB or a standard power outlet. Its compatibility with USB makes it extra easy to move around.

Image source: BGR

How to use the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

The Katchy insect trap offers both manual and automatic modes. The automatic mode makes the Katchy trap super easy to use. All you need to do is plug it in and set it to automatic mode. It also comes with a UV light sensor that allows it to come on automatically when other lights go off. This UV light enables the Katchy to trap and attract bugs and other insects.

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap covers a large area and works best in the dark. Its triple trapping system uses UV light to attract insects into its fan. This fan sucks insects down into the trap. A glue trap at the bottom of the fan holds them in place, where they die eventually. Also, because the fan is located atop the glue trap, it prevents the insects from flying out.

The fan in the Katchy insect trap is the only moving part of this device, and it runs quietly. It features two different fan speed settings – the standard and the low speed. This quiet fan doesn’t require so much light to function. It requires just enough light to keep it rolling in one direction.

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a chemical-free, portable, and eco-friendly device. It uses only the glue trapping method. This chemical-free nature also means that it will likely not attract larger insects.

How to clean the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

The glue trap holds down all the captured insects but does not require frequent cleaning. You need to monitor the trap and dispose of it when it is full.

Image source: BGR

Cleaning the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is quite easy. It opens up with the release button on the side of the insect-killing device. Then, you can empty the glue trap boards into the trash bin and replace them with a new glue board.

Image source: Amazon

Conclusion

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a great portable, easy-to-use, affordable insect trap. If you want an automatic noise-free bug killer, the Katchy insect trap is a reliable option. And at $39.99, it is currently a good deal.

The Katchy insect trap, Katchy Duo, and Katchy manuals are perfectly designed to kill insects. They combine modern and safe methods to provide a no-fly zone in your home or work.

Should I buy the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap?

Yes. The Katchy indoor insect trap is an effective and affordable solution to tiny insect infestations.

FAQ

Can you leave Katchy on all night?

Yes, the Katchy indoor insect trap runs all night effectively.

Does Katchy work during the day?

Yes, the Katchy insect trap works during the day but not effectively. The UV light it uses competes with other lights during the day. This makes it less effective but functions much better at night when no lights are on.

Does Katchy work on house flies?

No, the Katchy insect trap only traps mosquitoes, moths, gnats, and fruit flies. It doesn’t work on house flies.

Is Katchy UV light safe?

Yes, the Katchy insect trap UV light is very safe. It will not cause any harm to you.

How effective is Katchy?

The Katchy insect trap is highly effective, with its three-power trapping system that attracts, pulls, and traps insects.

How do you use the Katchy?

The Katchy insect trap is straightforward to use. All you have to do is insert the sticky glue boards and plug them in. And then the sticky glue boards trap insects.

How often do you change Katchy glue board?

Change the Katchy glue board as soon as it is full. Also, change the glue trap before the glue dries out. Although, you might need to change it frequently during the peak of mosquito season.

Does Katchy need to be plugged in?

Yes, the Katchy indoor insect trap must be plugged in and set to automatic mode to kill flying pests.

How long does Katchy work?

It works all the time, but it is super effective in the dark because the UV light serves as bait. It also works during the day but is not as effective as at night with other lights off.

Are the Katchy insect traps loud?

No, the Katchy insect trap is a whisper-quiet fan that stylishly removes insects.

How do you power the Katchy insect trap?

Katchy insect traps are powered with a 120v adapter or USB. They must be plugged into a power source to work.

