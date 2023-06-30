Today’s deals: $4.50 smart plugs, $100 off AirPods Max, $65 smart TV, GE Opal ice makers, more

Prime members definitely need to visit our guide on the best early Prime Day deals you can already shop now. For everyone else, we’ve rounded up the best daily deals of the day.
Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google Assistant and Alexa are on sale for just $4.50 each. You can also save $100 on Apple’s beloved AirPods Mac. Insignia smart Fire TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch TV, and GE Opal nugget ice makers are on sale. Plus, the 15-inch MacBook Air is already on sale with a $100 discount even though it was just released two weeks ago.
Scroll down to check out our favorite deals of the day on Friday, June 30.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Save up to $50 on GE Opal countertop nugget ice makers
- ❗LAST DAY: The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, ends June 30, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for more)
- Save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($58.90, which is 16% off!)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- The IDEA12 foldable dual-camera mini drone is on sale for $31.99 thanks to a double discount
- Apple’s brand-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air has a surprising $100 discount
- Save up to $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or up to $200 on the 14-inch model
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- Amazon has a ton of Certified Refurb deals for Prime members only
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $21.99
- Echo deals start at $36.99 and have discounts of up to 33% off
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- The blazing-fast eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale with a 27% discount
- Find more eero deals right here
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
