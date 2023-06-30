Apple’s just-released 15-inch MacBook Air is already $100 off

Ahead of its release earlier this month, I told you about an M2 MacBook Air preorder sale that slashed $50 off the price of Apple’s hotly anticipated new 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s extremely rare for an Apple product to be discounted before it is even released, and several of our readers jumped at the opportunity to save.

If you missed out on the pre-release deal, I have good news for you today. The 15-inch MacBook Air was just released on June 13, so it’s now available to ship. Despite the fact that it was released only two weeks ago, the new 15-inch MacBook Air already has a $100 price discount on Amazon. That drops your price to $1,199, which is obviously a new all-time low for this model.

Rumors surrounding a new 15-inch MacBook Air swirled for years before Apple finally announced its new laptop earlier this month. And now that it’s here, I’m happy to report that it’s just as appealing as everyone hoped it would be.

As a MacBook user myself, I have to admit that I’m pretty jealous. I’ve been using Apple laptops at my job for well over a decade, and I can’t imagine using anything else at this point. Unfortunately, though, I’m not due for an upgrade right now since the older MacBook Pro I use still works fine. I sort of wish it didn’t though, because Apple’s brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air is definitely calling my name — especially while it’s on sale with a $100 discount.

Apple’s just-released 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M2 chip. It’s the same processor that was found in the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year.

The M2 version that powers the base-model 15-inch MacBook Air has an 8-core CPU alongside a 10-core GPU. It’s fast, powerful, and perhaps best of all, efficient. According to Apple, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. That means many people can likely go two full days before they’ll have to recharge it.

Other specs include 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and Touch ID. Then, of course, we have the star of the show: a new 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with 2880-by-1864 pixel resolution and a notch at the top for the camera.

Despite the larger size, Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air only weighs 3.3 lbs. That definitely makes it portable enough to be worthy of the “Air” moniker.

With a $100 discount thanks to Amazon’s current deal, you can pick up a 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,199 instead of $1,299 if you get the 256GB model. I think that’s a phenomenal price for Apple’s best-ever MacBook Air model.

If you’re in search of something more compact and you don’t necessarily need Apple’s latest and greatest, there’s another deal you should check out.

The M1 MacBook Air was one of the first Mac computers to get an M-series chip. It’s also still one of the best, and it’s on sale with a $200 discount. That means you’ll pay $799 instead of $999 if you get one now. It’s fast, light, and currently on sale within $3 of the lowest price ever.