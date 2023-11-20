Today’s deals: $329 Apple Watch Series 9, $150 off M3 MacBook Pro, $249 Meta Quest 2, Beats, Roomba, more

The biggest sales week of 2023 has finally arrived, and Black Friday is just a few short days away. But Black Friday prices are already here for the Apple Watch Series 9, M3 MacBook Pro, Meta Quest 2, Roomba robot vacuums, Beats headphones, and so much more.
If you want to see all the best Black Friday 2023 deals that are available right now, check out these three sales:
On top of that, this roundup has all of our favorite deals that are available on Monday, November 20.
Today’s top Black Friday promos
- FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $189.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (all-time low)
- Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $79.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods 3 just fell to $139.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $329 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $739 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $189 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-gen is down to $229.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99
- M3 MacBook Pro is on sale at the best price yet: $1,449 (reg. $1,599)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro is also $150 off
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
- M1 MacBook Air is at an all-time low of $749.99
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini just hit $499.99 on sale
- Be sure to visit the BGR guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 FEATURED AMAZON DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY 🚀
- Meta Quest 2 is down to $249, an all-time low
- Peloton bikes and accessories have deep discounts
- Roomba deals start at $159
- Echo deals start at $17.99
- Fire TV Sticks start at $15.99
- Black Friday PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console
- Buy a Nintendo Switch console and get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled for free
- Laptops, desktops, and more from Acer and ASUS are on sale
- Blink smart camera and video doorbell deals start at $19.99
- Beats headphones are down to the best prices of 2023
- Furniture for every room in your home is on sale
- Check out Amazon’s top kitchen deals
- Save big on DEWALT tools
- See all of Amazon’s best Black Friday sales right here
- 🏆 MORE TOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 🏆
- Dreo Chefmaker is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve tested in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are down to $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
- Don’t miss these Govee smart lights on sale
- The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with auto-empty — which is my favorite new vacuum of 2023 — is down to $379.99 instead of $450
- The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday. You can also save $30 on Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals