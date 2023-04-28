Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $3 smart plugs, $162 AirPods Pro, Ninja blenders, Sony TVs, COSORI air fryers, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 28th, 2023 9:39AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We found so many great tech deals on Friday that our readers are really going to love. Best-selling Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are on sale for just $3 each. You can also get Renewed Premium AirPods Pro on sale for only $162. There’s a one-day sale on Ninja blenders, and the top-selling COSORI air fryer is 23% off. Plus, the $269 Google Nest WiFi mesh system is on sale for $99, and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup is up to $200 off.

But the deepest discounts can be found in the huge BLUETTI spring 2023 sale. You can save up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and plenty more!

Here, we’ll show you all of the hottest deals we could find on Friday, April 28.

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Ninja blenders, L’Or espresso, XSOUL laser hair removal guns, and Target’s best daily deals.

$45 in Amazon credit is up for grabs

See more of today’s top deals right here:

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

