Galaxy S23 Ultra hits lowest price ever, S23 is $700 unlocked

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is the king of Android phones right now. It’s also very expensive, with a starting price of $1,200 for the cheapest version with 256GB of storage. But if you’re in the market for one and you don’t want to sign a carrier contract, there’s an opportunity to get one with a nice big discount.

Amazon is running a sale right now that drops the factory unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra to just $999.99. That’s a 17% discount, and it also happens to be the lowest price ever for this hot new flagship phone. The Galaxy S23+ and entry-level Galaxy S23 are also on sale right now, with prices starting at $699.99.

If you want to pay as little as possible for a new Galaxy S23 smartphone from Samsung, you’ll need to take advantage of a deal from a wireless carrier.

Check out our guides on the best Verizon phone deals and the best AT&T phone deals. As you can see, you can get a hot new Galaxy S23 handset for free right now from either carrier. The problem, however, is that you have to sign a contract to get those deals. And these days, it’s a 36-month contract.

When you get a phone for free from a wireless carrier, the cost of the phone is spread out across 36 monthly bill credits. If you cancel your service before the 36 months are up, or if you want to upgrade early, you’ll need to settle the balance that you owe on the phone.

Or, you could just buy a factory unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra while Amazon has a deal that drops it to its lowest price ever.

Instead of paying $1,200 upfront or across 36 monthly payments, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in any colorway right now for $999.99. Amazon also has monthly payment plans available for some users if you want to take that route.

However you pay, you’re saving 17%, or $200, and getting the S23 Ultra at the lowest price ever.

If you don’t want Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note replacement, the cheaper versions are also on sale. You’ll save $100 on the entry-level Galaxy S23 model, or you can save $150 on the Galaxy S23+.

Also of note, there’s one last deal we want to share that’s perfect for people who don’t need a flagship phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup is great, featuring fantastic cameras and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. But even with these discounts, Galaxy S23 models are still quite expensive.

If you want an excellent smartphone that costs much less money, check out the Samsung Galaxy A53 while it’s on sale for just $349 unlocked. It might not be a flagship phone, but it still packs plenty of bang for your buck.