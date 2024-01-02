Today’s deals: $3.50 Alexa smart plugs, Fitbit smartwatches, HP laptops, home gym equipment, more

New year, new you, new deals! 2024 is finally here, and it brought so many great deals on popular products with it. Our readers’ favorite Nooie Alexa smart plugs are down to $3.50 each for Amazon Prime members. You can also save big on Fitbits, HP laptops, home gym equipment, and so much more.

On top of all that, there’s a sale that none of our readers will want to miss. It gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need anyway — all you need to do is use the coupon code NYSTOCKUP at checkout.

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, January 2.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon