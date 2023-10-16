Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Prime Big Deal Days Amazon gift card deals Nintendo Switch 2 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $25 Amazon credit, $47 camera drone, $90 Beats Studio Buds, M2 MacBook Air, more

By
Published Oct 16th, 2023 9:25AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

The start of a new week brings good news and bad news. The bad news is that all of Amazon’s big Prime Day deals are now done. But the good news is that there are plenty of other great deals available, like a top camera drone for $47.49, Beats Studio Buds on sale, and a promo that gets you a $25 Amazon credit.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, October 16.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

More of our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals