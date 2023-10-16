Today’s deals: $25 Amazon credit, $47 camera drone, $90 Beats Studio Buds, M2 MacBook Air, more

The start of a new week brings good news and bad news. The bad news is that all of Amazon’s big Prime Day deals are now done. But the good news is that there are plenty of other great deals available, like a top camera drone for $47.49, Beats Studio Buds on sale, and a promo that gets you a $25 Amazon credit.
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, October 16.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- Get a popular Hiturbo foldable camera drone for just $47.49 instead of $90
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $89
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249, the lowest price ever
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to a $250 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $169 and get blazing fast Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of your home
- Don’t miss Beats Studio Buds ANC earphones while they’re on sale for $89.95, an all-time low
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
More of our favorite sales
