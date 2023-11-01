Today’s deals: $25 Amazon credit, $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, KitchenAid food processors, LG OLED TVs, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include a special promo that gets you a $25 Amazon bonus credit. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low of $189.99, and LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs are on sale. There’s also a big blowout on KitchenAid food processors and accessories.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Plus, Apple’s hot new M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, November 1.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon