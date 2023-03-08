Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, TP-Link WiFi 6 routers, 54% off a 4K drone, Roomba sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Top deals on Wednesday begin with a big sale on Beats earbuds, but there are so many great offers out there. Amazon’s Echo Dot is 50% off at just $19.99, and you can save 54% on the impressive TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone. You’ll also find big sales with deep discounts on TP-Link Wifi 6 routers as well as Roomba robot vacuums.
Here, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have rounded up all of our favorite sales on March 8.
Today’s top tech deals
- TP-Link Wifi 6 and Wifi 6E routers are on sale today with discounts of up to 30% off
- Apple’s base model AirPods 2 are down to $99
- You can also get AirPods Pro for $194.99 or AirPods Pro 2 on sale for 229.95
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Want an alternative to AirPods? These Beats earbuds deals will save you up to $70
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99
- See our comprehensive guide for more Echo Dot deals
- TENSSENX’s hot new TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone has a double discount that drops it to $119.99 from $260
- Don’t miss the 10.2-inch iPad while it’s on sale with the deepest discount ever
- There’s a great Fire TV Stick sale with discounts of up to $20 off
- Better yet, eligible customers can save even more on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with coupon code UP4K23
- Save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3
- #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $179 right now
- Here are some top sales from our roundup of the best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop is 61% off at $375 (reg. $959)
- Pick up a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $100 off right now (reg. $1,299)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is on sale for to $1,999.97 (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Vantrue dash cams, high-waisted leggings, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.