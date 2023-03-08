Click to Skip Ad
Beats earbuds deals slash 20% off every model

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 8th, 2023 7:54AM EST
Beats Earbuds
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Late last month, we told you about a Beats Fit Pro sale that included a $25 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Now, thanks to a bunch of great Beats earbuds deals that just popped up, we have good news and better news.

The good news is that those Beats Fit Pro deals are still available. And the better news is that even more Beats earbuds models are on sale now, and the discounts are deeper than they were in the previous sale.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Apple announced new colorways for Beats Fit Pro. In addition to the standard colors like black, white, and red, Apple added Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink to the Beats Fit Pro lineup.

The new colors are bold and sleek, and now they have been discounted for the first time ever. All of Apple’s Beats Fit Pro models are on sale right now with $40 discounts, including the three brand-new colorways.

Beats Fit Pro are among the best Bluetooth earbuds that Beats has ever made. They pack Apple’s H1 chip so they integrate so well with iPhones and other Apple devices. Beats Fit Pro also pack Apple’s active noise cancelling tech to help you tune out the world around you.

Or, if you’re looking for a different form factor, Powerbeats Pro are essentially the same earphones but in an ear hook style. They also have 50% better battery life though, and they’re on sale with a big $70 discount.

Finally, we have the most affordable model in the sale.

Beats Studio Buds come in six different colorways and they’re all on sale for $119.95. These noise cancelling earbuds back some serious punch as well as great battery life. Beats Fit Pro might offer slightly better sound quality, but the difference will likely be negligible for most people.

We have a guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll find some seriously impressive sales in there. But these Beats earbuds deals are just as good, and they won’t be around for much longer.

Maren Estrada
