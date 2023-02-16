Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $40 Instant Vortex air fryer, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Thursday’s top deals include so many great discounts on best-sellers from all the top brands. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to the lowest price ever thanks to a $50 discount. You’ll also find a popular Instant Vortex air fryer oven for just $39.99, and a top-rated 2K home security camera for $17.49. And best-selling KMC smart plugs have dropped to $3.82 each when you buy a 4-pack.
Additionally — and this is important — today is your last day to preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung and BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit! That means you’ll save up to $150 while everyone else only saves $100. The Galaxy S23 release date is February 17, however, so this deal ends soon.
Today’s top tech deals
From smartphones and smartwatches to laptops and more, here are our favorite deals of the day:
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for just $3.82 each
- Get AirPods Pro 2 on sale at the lowest price ever, just $199
- Or, get TOZO T6 earbuds with 163,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $20.99, down from $50
- Check out deals on other AirPods on sale in our guide on the best AirPods deals
- Nest thermostats are on sale with prices starting at $99
- The Instant Vortex mini air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot is on sale for $39.99, down from $60
- Score a top-rated Galayou 2K home security camera for just $17.49
- Get a 9th-gen iPad for $249.99 or a 10-gen iPad for $399 in Best Buy’s big sale
- With coupon code FREEDOT22, you can get a free Echo Dot when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models
- Be sure to visit our guide to read about other Echo Dot deals
- The super popular HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is $70 renewed, down from $250
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99, matching the lowest price ever
- Save up to $500 in Amazon’s big MacBook Pro sale, which covers both M1 Pro and M2 Pro models — or save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $749, a $50 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off in every size and color at Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is only $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23, and other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, Lefant robot vacuums, Play-Doh, and Target’s best daily deals.
