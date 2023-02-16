MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop is $400 off at Best Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

BGR has an extensive guide on the best gaming laptop deals available right now. In it, you’ll find plenty of models across all price ranges. In addition to those deals, we found a new sale on the popular MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop that we wanted to highlight today. Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on this model, dropping it to the lowest price ever.

In addition to that deal, there are a few other models that just got discounts. We’ll cover a few of our favorite ones right here.

MSI Sword 15 — 15.6-inch 144hz Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 3070Ti, 1TB SSD. 16GB RAM) $1,199.99 (reg. $1,599.99) $400 off at Best Buy

Choosing a new gaming laptop can be so difficult, and that’s exactly why we put so much effort into our guide on the best gaming laptop deals. Some people want a gaming laptop for video games and others need one for trading. In either case, money is always a top priority since gaming laptops can be so expensive.

The MSI Sword 15 is a model that could be considered the perfect mid-range gaming laptop. It has impressive specs, plenty of performance, and solid battery life. But it also has a fairly reasonable price point of $1,599.99. And right now, you can get the MSI Sword 15 for an all-time low price of $1,199.99 at Best Buy thanks to a $400 discount.

Starting with the screen, the MSI Sword 15 sports a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p display. You also get the highly sought-after NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory.

An Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM keep things running smoothly. You’ll also get a 1TB PCI-e NVME SSD so you’ll have plenty of room for games.

$1,599.99 is more than fair for a laptop like this. At $1,199.99 thanks to Best Buy’s discount, it’s a steal.

If you’re looking for a few more choices but you don’t want to dig through our guide, we have several other options for you.

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 listed above has a $200 discount today at Amazon. That drops your price to $1,099.99, which is a great value for a 300GHz gaming laptop. Or, if you want to go all-out, the $3,000 Acer Predator Triton 500 SE has a $500 discount, dropping it to $2,499.99.

And finally, the Acer Nitro 5 is under $800 today. That’s a terrific deal on an entry-level 15.6-inch gaming laptop.