Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $347 Google Pixel phone, Kodak photo printers, more

Published May 10th, 2023 9:17AM EDT
Wednesday’s top tech deals include several best-sellers that are down to the lowest prices we’ve seen. Apple’s AirPods 2 are $50 off today, and the factory unlocked Google Pixel 6a is down to just $347. Kodak photo printers and instant cameras are also on sale for one day only. Echo Show deals drop Amazon’s smart displays to the best prices of 2023. Plus, popular Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale right now with discounts of up to 17% off.

On top of all that, BLUETTI’s spring 2023 sale slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more!

Here, we’ll share all of the best daily deals that are available on Wednesday, May 10.

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

