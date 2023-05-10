Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $347 Google Pixel phone, Kodak photo printers, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include several best-sellers that are down to the lowest prices we’ve seen. Apple’s AirPods 2 are $50 off today, and the factory unlocked Google Pixel 6a is down to just $347. Kodak photo printers and instant cameras are also on sale for one day only. Echo Show deals drop Amazon’s smart displays to the best prices of 2023. Plus, popular Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale right now with discounts of up to 17% off.
On top of all that, BLUETTI’s spring 2023 sale slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more!
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which is Amazon’s lowest price
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162, or get entry-level AirPods for $99
- Kodak photo printers and instant cameras are on sale for one day only
- Forget the new Pixel 7a — Google’s factory unlocked Pixel 6a is on sale for just $347
- Amazon has a rare discount on Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs that saves you 9%
- Echo Show deals save you as much as 42% off Alexa smart displays
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today
- The #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals on renewed models start at under $650, a new all-time low price
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99, or get the Echo Dot 5 for $29.99
- Top-rated Sengled LED smart light bulbs are down to $4.80 each in Amazon’s smart home sale
- All the top Roomba robot vacuum models are discounted right now
- You can even get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
- Echo Buds and Echo Auto are down to the lowest prices ever for Mother’s Day
Get $20 in Amazon credit
Here are two special sales that add Amazon credit to your account.
- There’s a Mother’s Day 2023 deal that gets you a $5 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card — use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!
- Also, you can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Kodak photo printers and instant cameras, Anker power stations, Ninja air fryers, and Target’s best daily deals.
