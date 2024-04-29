Are Bose ANC headphones as good as people say? Now is a great time to find out

Bose headphones offer what is arguably the best sound quality and active noise cancelling tech that money can buy. Of course, it typically takes a whole lot more money to buy them than some people are willing to spend. Our readers are often left wondering whether or not Bose noise cancelling headphones are worth the sky-high price tags that Bose charges. The answer isn’t always straightforward, but I can say with certainty that right now is the best possible time to get a pair of Bose headphones and find out for yourself.

Bose headphones are indeed expensive, but the company’s newest models are currently on sale at the best prices of 2024. If you want the latest and greatest model, you’ll also find newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on sale with a $50 discount. Or, if you’re looking for noise cancelling earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, you can also save $90 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II or save $50 on the hot new QuietComfort Ultra model with the best ANC tech you can get. And finally, the new Bose QuietComfort headphones that replace the company’s best-selling QC45 model is down to $249 instead of $349.

Beginning with the Bose QuietComfort headphones, this is the model most people picture when they think of Bose headphones these days. They’re also among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones on the market, and I can say that because I’ve tested at least 50 different pairs of headphones in the past few years alone.

Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver the latest iteration of Bose’s award-winning noise cancelling tech. It’s the sort of thing you have to experience in order to truly appreciate it. Surrounding sounds are instantly muffled or even erased as soon as you enable the ANC on these headphones.

Then, on top of that, the sound quality is outstanding. Bose’s custom drivers and TriPort acoustic architecture pump out incredible audio that sounds the way artists intended it.

So many people opt for Apple’s AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, and there are some terrific AirPods deals available right now. But if you want the best of the best, you want Bose QuietComfort headphones. And now is the perfect time to get a pair since they’re on sale for just $249, the lowest price of the year so far.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more and you want the very best of the best, Bose’s new and improved QuietComfort Ultra headphones are also on sale.

This is the latest and greatest model from Bose, offering the company’s best-ever sound quality and noise cancellation technology. Of course, the best always comes at a price. In the case of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones, that price is $429. Right now, however, you can pick up a pair on sale for $379, which is a solid $50 discount.

These are some of the most impressive ANC headphones I have ever tested. And that’s saying a lot because I’ve tested more than 200 different pairs of noise cancelling headphones in the 11 years I have been testing and reviewing products. The sound is crisp and clear, bass response is impeccable, and Bose’s noise cancellation blocks out nearly all of the ambient noise around you.

Of course, some people want wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones. The good news is that Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are also on sale right now with an $80 discount. These active noise cancelling earbuds regularly retail for $279, but right now they’re down to $189.

It goes without saying that wireless in-ear headphones can never deliver sound that’s as impressive as over-ear headphones. But Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still very impressive, and I think the sound quality outshines most rivals. They definitely sound so much better than AirPods Pro, which are the most popular earbuds out there among our readers.

QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver fuller sound with better bass response and more impressive overall clarity. At $199, which is just $9 more than AirPods Pro 2 cost while they’re on sale, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a steal.

Last but certainly not least, we have Bose’s new and improved ANC earbuds that were just released last year.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are definitely deserving of the Ultra moniker. They have the best sound quality and the best noise cancelling technology of any Bose earphones model. Unfortunately, they also have the highest price tag.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds normally sell for $299, but you can get a pair for $249 while they’re on sale. That’s the best price I’ve seen since the holidays last year.

So, are Bose noise cancelling headphones worth the money? If you ask me, the answer is 100% yes, they are.

Bose headphones offer phenomenal sound quality, and that’s especially true of the newest model, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. And when it comes to the quality of Bose’s noise cancelling tech, it’s arguably the best in the business. Some people prefer Sony’s noise cancelling on the WH-1000XM5 headphones, and that’s a valid opinion. You really can’t go wrong with either model.