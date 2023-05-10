Amazon’s Echo Show deals save you up to 42%

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It seems like everyone out there these days has an Echo smart speaker with Alexa. If you want to expand your collection, some terrific Echo Dot deals are available right now. But I’m surprised at how many people I come across who ignore Amazon’s Echo Show devices. In my opinion, Echo Show smart displays are even more important to have than Echo speakers.

With Mother’s Day 2023 right around the corner, Amazon is offering the best Echo Show deals I’ve seen so far this year. Prices start at just $74.99 for the Echo Show 8, which normally sells for $130. That’s a huge 42% discount, and it makes the Echo Show 8 even cheaper than the entry-level Echo Show 5.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

At this point, I can’t even remember what life was like before Alexa. I have access to Alexa no matter where I am in my house, and it’s so convenient.

I can get answers to all of my questions no matter what room I’m in because I have Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays scattered all throughout my home. Yes, I have an iPhone and an Apple Watch that are with me all the time, too. But Siri is annoyingly bad most of the time, so I prefer Alexa.

Over the years, I’ve found that I have replaced most of my regular Echo speakers with devices like the Echo Show 8, which is on sale right now at the lowest price of the year. The addition of a display to Amazon’s Alexa speakers makes all the difference in the world to me.

See Pricing See Pricing

With an Echo Show, you can do anything you would regularly do with an Echo smart speaker. That includes interacting with Alexa, streaming music, and more. But you also get a display, which means Alexa can show you things.

For example, I use an Echo Show 8 on my kitchen counter all the time to bring up recipes or watch YouTube videos while I cook. Also, I can see who’s at my front door anytime someone rings my video doorbell.

The Echo Show 8 is a great value at $130, but Amazon has a huge 42% discount right now. That drops your price to just $74.99, which is $10 less than the much smaller Echo Show 5.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you really want to step things up, Amazon’s two biggest and best Echo Show devices are also on sale with deep discounts.

The Echo Show 10 is down to $184.99 instead of $250. It has a nice big 10-inch HD display and an awesome feature that you won’t find on any other Echo Show model. The base of the Echo Show 10 is motorized so the screen and camera can automatically follow you around on video chats.

And finally, the Echo Show 15 is 23% off at $214.98. It looks like a piece of art and is meant to be hung on your wall.