If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $280 Nintendo Switch OLED, $750 M1 MacBook Air, more

By
Published Oct 6th, 2023 9:20AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Visit BGR’s guide on the best early Prime Big Deal Days deals you can already get today. But if you’re not a Prime member, there are still some fantastic deals for you to take advantage of. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199, and the M1 MacBook Air hit an all-time low of $750. Plus, you can get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED console for as little as $280!

Also, don’t forget that Google fans can now pre-order the latest Pixel phones:

This big roundup is packed with our favorite deals of the day on Friday, October 5.

Today’s best tech deals

More great sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

