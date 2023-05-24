Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $20 Fire Stick, Dyson deals, $799 MacBook Air, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a rare Apple AirTag tracker deal that drops AirTags to the lowest price of 2023. AirPods Pro 2 are also $50 off, and the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low. There are also Fire TV Stick deals starting at just $19.99 today, as well as Dyson deals on vacuums and fans. Plus, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is on sale at the best price ever.

Then there’s the can’t-miss BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, May 24, and you’ll find them below.

Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

Dreo just launched its new ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and it may very well be the most impressive cooking device we’ve ever tested. Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one while it’s 36% off!

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals

Today’s best tech deals

How to get $30 in Amazon credit

You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more

Plus, there’s a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — be sure to use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout

at checkout You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

