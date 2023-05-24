Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $20 Fire Stick, Dyson deals, $799 MacBook Air, more

By
Published May 24th, 2023 9:39AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR
🍖
Up to 36% off!
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer: Preorder on Kickstarter and save

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a rare Apple AirTag tracker deal that drops AirTags to the lowest price of 2023. AirPods Pro 2 are also $50 off, and the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low. There are also Fire TV Stick deals starting at just $19.99 today, as well as Dyson deals on vacuums and fans. Plus, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is on sale at the best price ever.

Then there’s the can’t-miss BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, May 24, and you’ll find them below.

Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

DREO ChefMaker Combi FryerImage source: DREO

Dreo just launched its new ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and it may very well be the most impressive cooking device we’ve ever tested. Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one while it’s 36% off!

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals

Today’s best tech deals

How to get $30 in Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

