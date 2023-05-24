Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $20 Fire Stick, Dyson deals, $799 MacBook Air, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a rare Apple AirTag tracker deal that drops AirTags to the lowest price of 2023. AirPods Pro 2 are also $50 off, and the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low. There are also Fire TV Stick deals starting at just $19.99 today, as well as Dyson deals on vacuums and fans. Plus, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is on sale at the best price ever.
Then there’s the can’t-miss BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.
We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, May 24, and you’ll find them below.
Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer
Dreo just launched its new ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and it may very well be the most impressive cooking device we’ve ever tested. Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one while it’s 36% off!
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $87, which is the lowest price of 2023
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale today for $199.99, downfrom$249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Dyson deals on Amazon slash up to 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool fan and Dyson Ball Animal vacuum
- Best-selling KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale starting at $19.99
- Get Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones for just $348, a $52 discount
- Shop the full sale to see other Sony headphones models with discounts
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, which is within $6 of the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- The Apple M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low price
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Want more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to $239
- Powerful gaming laptops and Razer PC gaming accessories are on sale with deep discounts
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Plus, there’s a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — be sure to use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
