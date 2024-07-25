Buying an iPad 10 from Apple is still a mistake, even after the price cut

When Apple launched its new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air tablets, there was no new entry-level iPad to go along with them. If you followed along with Apple rumors, though, you already knew not to expect one. Instead, the iPad 10 stayed in Apple’s lineup at a new price point of $349 instead of $449, while the iPad 9 was finally put out to pasture. Even at the new, lower price, however, it’s still a mistake to buy an iPad 10 directly from Apple. That’s the case with most Apple products these days, and it’s because other retailers offer much better prices.

As I explained, the 64GB version of Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen now costs $349 following Apple’s price cut, but it’s currently on sale for just $299.99 if you buy one elsewhere. Of note, that’s the lowest price ever for this model outside of Prime Day, but that deal was only for Prime subscribers. You can also save $50 on the 256GB model if you need more storage. Or, if you want to spend even less money, the previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad 9th-Gen is also on sale starting at just $249.

There are several things that make the new iPad 10th-Gen tablet a solid upgrade from its predecessor.

The first and most obvious update is the design of the iPad 10. It has a slightly larger display than the 10.2-inch model, of course. But it also has smaller bezels because the home button underneath the screen has been removed.

You can still use Touch ID on the iPad 10, though it has simply been moved to the power button on the edge of the tablet.

This is a big deal for many Apple fans out there.

Yes, Face ID is great. I personally prefer it to Touch ID on my iPhone. But on an iPad, I’m not such a big fan. Sometimes, I just don’t hold the iPad in a position that works well for Face ID, and it takes a few tries to unlock it.

That’s not a great user experience at all. Meanwhile, Touch ID works every single time for me, without fail.

Apple’s 10th-generation iPad also features the powerful A14 Bionic chipset in place of the A13 chip in the 9th-generation iPad. You get big speed gains as well as better battery life and more. Also of note, it’s the cheapest iPad you can get that will work perfectly with the new USB-C Apple Pencil (currently $10 off). The only less expensive iPad is the 9th-gen model, but it has a Lightning port instead of a USB-C connector.

The 10.9-inch iPad now starts at $349, which is a big price cut compared to the launch price. Right now, however, Amazon’s iPad 10 deals start at $299.99. You can also upgrade to the 10.9-inch iPad with 256GB for $449.99 instead of $499.

As I mentioned, however, the previous-generation iPad model is also on sale. It has been removed from Apple’s lineup since the iPad 10th-Gen got a price cut. But you can still find this older model in stock with steep discounts until it sells out.

You can get the 256GB model on sale for $379 instead of $479, which is a $100 discount. Also, WiFi + Cellular models are up to $80 off right now.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can opt for the base model with 64GB of storage. The 64GB iPad 9 retails for $329, but it’s currently on sale for $249 for the entry-level model.

That’s a nice big discount, and it matches this model’s lowest price since the holidays last year.