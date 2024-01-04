Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $249 iPad, $289 Nintendo Switch OLED, $400 off Peloton Bike+, more

If you thought year-end deals were impressive last month, wait until you see all the New Year’s deals this month. Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low, and the 9th-Gen iPad is on sale for $249. Plus, you can get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for as little as $289.

On top of that, Samsung fans should definitely reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now and save an extra $50 in addition to the preorder deals that Samsung has planned.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 4.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon