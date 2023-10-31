Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, $100 off M3 MacBook Pro preorders, $159 Roomba, more

Looking for some daily deals that are so good it’s scary? You’ve come to the right place. Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale at an all-time low of $189.99. Plus, the Roomba 694 just dropped to $159, which is crazy.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Also, Apple’s just-announced M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!

This roundup is packed full of all our favorite deals from Tuesday, October 31. 👻

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon