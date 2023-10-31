Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, $100 off M3 MacBook Pro preorders, $159 Roomba, more

Looking for some daily deals that are so good it’s scary? You’ve come to the right place. Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale at an all-time low of $189.99. Plus, the Roomba 694 just dropped to $159, which is crazy.
Also, Apple’s just-announced M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!
This roundup is packed full of all our favorite deals from Tuesday, October 31. 👻
Today’s top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Also, save $7 when you spend $20+ on soda with this Amazon promo
- 🚨 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low price of $189.99
- Pre-order a new M3 MacBook Pro from Best Buy and save $100 with your Plus or Total membership
- An unbelievable deal gets you an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $39.99 instead of $103, or an Echo Show 8 bundled with a smart LED bulb for $59.99 instead of $143
- Get an entry-level Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $159
- Upgrade to the Roomba Combo j7+ with AI for $699.99, down from $1,000
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 1st-gen is on sale at an all-time low of $659 in brand-new condition — but it’s almost sold out!
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, the lowest price ever
- Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $319 for the GPS version
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for an all-time low of just $249
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $9 on the Apple Watch Series 9
- Be sure to check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Fire TV Stick deals start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- My favorite option is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, down from $50
- Get a $135 Philips Hue A19 smart bulb bundle for just $89.99, a 33% discount
- Want a cheaper option instead? TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are only $7 each on sale
- The OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98 instead of $140
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live — check out the most popular gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
