Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $3.60 Alexa smart plugs, $374 Pixel 7a, JBL speakers, LG OLED TVs, more

Black Friday is right around the corner, and there are so many incredible Black Friday deals that are already live. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189, and best-selling KMC smart plugs are only $3.60 each right now. Google Pixel phones are on sale starting at $374, and you can save big on both JBL speakers and LG OLED TVs.

First, be sure to shop these early Black Friday sales:

After that, let’s take a look at our favorite daily deals on Thursday, November 16.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon