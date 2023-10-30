Today’s deals: $18 Fire Stick, $90 robot vacuum, $40 Echo Show 5 with free smart bulb, $399 Dyson, more

October rolls into November this week, which means we’re about to see an onslaught of early Black Friday deals. In fact, some are already here. Fire TV Stick deals this week start at just $17.99, and the popular OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for $89.98. You can also pick up the Echo Show 5 with a free LED smart bulb for only $39.99. That’s a $103 bundle!
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, October 30.
Today’s top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- An unbelievable deal gets you an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $39.99 instead of $103, or an Echo Show 8 bundled with a smart LED bulb for $59.99 instead of $143
- Fire TV Stick deals start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- My favorite deal of the week is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, down from $50
- The OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98 instead of $140
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 for only the second time ever
- Apple Watch Ultra 1st-gen is on sale at an all-time low of $659 in brand-new condition!
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, the lowest price ever
- Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $319 for the GPS version
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for an all-time low of just $249
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $9 on the Apple Watch Series 9
- Be sure to check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a wildly popular Anker Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $21.99 on sale
- Blink home security cameras are already on sale at Black Friday prices
- The ultra-compact Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $49, down from $60
- Get a $135 Philips Hue A19 smart bulb bundle for just $89.99, a 33% discount
- Want a cheaper option instead? TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are only $7 each on sale
- The hottest Dyson vacuum deal of the week is the $570 Dyson V11, which is down to $399
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live — check out the most popular gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
